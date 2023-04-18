Markets
Tuesday 4/18 Insider Buying Report: LOVE, JOAN

April 18, 2023 — 11:25 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Lovesac's Director, Sharon M. Leite, made a $142,750 buy of LOVE, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $28.55 a piece. Leite was up about 8.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LOVE trading as high as $30.93 in trading on Tuesday. Lovesac is trading up about 4.4% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Leite in the past twelve months.

And also on Friday, EVP, Chief Financial Officer Scott Sekella purchased $44,043 worth of JOANN, purchasing 27,700 shares at a cost of $1.59 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Sekella in the past year. JOANN is trading up about 4.5% on the day Tuesday. Sekella was up about 3.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with JOAN trading as high as $1.65 in trading on Tuesday.

