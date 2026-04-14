Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At WorkSport, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO and President Steven F. Rossi purchased 88,214 shares of WKSP, at a cost of $0.85 each, for a total investment of $75,000. Rossi was up about 22.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with WKSP trading as high as $1.04 in trading on Tuesday. WorkSport is trading up about 6.7% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, Steven A. Shaw purchased $36,580 worth of Mastech Digital, purchasing 6,000 shares at a cost of $6.10 a piece. Before this latest buy, Shaw purchased MHH at 7 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $224,902 at an average of $7.33 per share. Mastech Digital is trading down about 0.2% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 4/14 Insider Buying Report: WKSP, MHH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.