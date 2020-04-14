Tuesday 4/14 Insider Buying Report: KROS, WSM

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Keros Therapeutics' Director, Carl L. Gordon, made a $6.00M buy of KROS, purchasing 375,200 shares at a cost of $16.00 each. Gordon was up about 62.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with KROS trading as high as $26.03 in trading on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics is trading up about 6.5% on the day Tuesday.

And at Williams Sonoma, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy who bought 9,600 shares at a cost of $50.55 each, for a trade totaling $485,250. This buy marks the first one filed by Bellamy in the past twelve months. Williams Sonoma is trading up about 4% on the day Tuesday. So far Bellamy is in the green, up about 7.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $54.19.

