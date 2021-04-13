Tuesday 4/13 Insider Buying Report: TPL, CYTH

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Texas Pacific Land's Director, Murray Stahl, made a $59,581 buy of TPL, purchasing 37 shares at a cost of $1610.29 each. Texas Pacific Land Corp is trading up about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Stahl bought TPL on 60 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.67M at an average of $1146.34 per share.

And at Cyclo Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Francis Patrick Ostronic who purchased 5,000 shares at a cost of $7.00 each, for a trade totaling $35,000. Before this latest buy, Ostronic made one other purchase in the past year, buying $22,600 shares at a cost of $7.53 each. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading up about 1% on the day Tuesday.

