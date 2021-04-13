Tuesday 4/13 Insider Buying Report: SLGG, HSON

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Super League Gaming, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Michael R. Keller bought 17,000 shares of SLGG, at a cost of $6.06 each, for a total investment of $103,020. Super League Gaming is trading up about 4.9% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Keller in the past year.

And at Hudson Global, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey E. Eberwein who purchased 1,500 shares at a cost of $17.98 each, for a total investment of $26,970. Before this latest buy, Eberwein bought HSON at 11 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $179,694 at an average of $15.32 per share. Hudson Global is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday.

