Markets
SLGG

Tuesday 4/13 Insider Buying Report: SLGG, HSON

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Super League Gaming, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Michael R. Keller bought 17,000 shares of SLGG, at a cost of $6.06 each, for a total investment of $103,020. Super League Gaming is trading up about 4.9% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Keller in the past year.

And at Hudson Global, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey E. Eberwein who purchased 1,500 shares at a cost of $17.98 each, for a total investment of $26,970. Before this latest buy, Eberwein bought HSON at 11 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $179,694 at an average of $15.32 per share. Hudson Global is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 4/13 Insider Buying Report: SLGG, HSON
VIDEO: Tuesday 4/13 Insider Buying Report: SLGG, HSON

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLGG HSON

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular