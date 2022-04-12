Tuesday 4/12 Insider Buying Report: BRTX, WMC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Friday, BioRestorative Therapies' Chief Financial Officer, Robert Eugene Kristal, made a $43,396 purchase of BRTX, buying 7,600 shares at a cost of $5.71 a piece. BioRestorative Therapies is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday.
And at Western Asset Mortgage Capital, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Elliott Neumayer who purchased 22,200 shares for a cost of $1.56 each, for a total investment of $34,606. Before this latest buy, Neumayer purchased WMC on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $21,750 at an average of $2.17 per share. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday.
