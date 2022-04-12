Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Biodesix's Director, Matthew Strobeck, made a $2M buy of BDSX, purchasing 1,117,318 shares at a cost of $1.79 a piece. Strobeck was up about 35.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BDSX trading as high as $2.42 at last check today. Biodesix is trading up about 26.7% on the day Tuesday.

And at Dakota Gold, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Jonathan T. Awde who bought 12,500 shares at a cost of $4.71 each, for a total investment of $58,830. This buy marks the first one filed by Awde in the past twelve months. Dakota Gold is trading down about 3.1% on the day Tuesday. Awde was up about 9.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with DC trading as high as $5.15 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 4/12 Insider Buying Report: BDSX, DC

