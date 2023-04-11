Markets
Tuesday 4/11 Insider Buying Report: PCF, ERAS

April 11, 2023 — 01:57 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Putnam High Income Securities Fund's Director, Phillip Goldstein, made a $60,959 purchase of PCF, buying 9,510 shares at a cost of $6.41 a piece. Putnam High Income Securities Fund is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Goldstein purchased PCF on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $30,144 at an average of $6.29 per share.

And at Erasca, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Alexander W. Casdin who purchased 20,000 shares at a cost of $2.76 each, for a trade totaling $55,230. Before this latest buy, Casdin made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $97,490 shares at a cost of $4.87 a piece. Erasca Inc is trading up about 3.9% on the day Tuesday.

