Markets
NOGN

Tuesday 4/11 Insider Buying Report: NOGN, SMPL

April 11, 2023 — 11:37 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Nogin's Chief Financial Officer, Shahriyar Rahmati, made a $600,000 purchase of NOGN, buying 200,000 shares at a cost of $3.00 a piece. Investors have the opportunity to pick up NOGN at a price even lower than Rahmati did, with shares changing hands as low as $2.04 at last check today which is 32.0% below Rahmati's purchase price. Nogin is trading up about 20.4% on the day Tuesday.

And at Simply Good Foods, there was insider buying on Monday, by COO Geoff E. Tanner who purchased 6,912 shares for a cost of $36.17 each, for a trade totaling $249,978. Simply Good Foods is trading up about 1.8% on the day Tuesday. So far Tanner is in the green, up about 6.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $38.36.

Tuesday 4/11 Insider Buying Report: NOGN, SMPL
VIDEO: Tuesday 4/11 Insider Buying Report: NOGN, SMPL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOGN
SMPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.