As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Nogin's Chief Financial Officer, Shahriyar Rahmati, made a $600,000 purchase of NOGN, buying 200,000 shares at a cost of $3.00 a piece. Investors have the opportunity to pick up NOGN at a price even lower than Rahmati did, with shares changing hands as low as $2.04 at last check today which is 32.0% below Rahmati's purchase price. Nogin is trading up about 20.4% on the day Tuesday.

And at Simply Good Foods, there was insider buying on Monday, by COO Geoff E. Tanner who purchased 6,912 shares for a cost of $36.17 each, for a trade totaling $249,978. Simply Good Foods is trading up about 1.8% on the day Tuesday. So far Tanner is in the green, up about 6.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $38.36.

VIDEO: Tuesday 4/11 Insider Buying Report: NOGN, SMPL

