Tuesday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: NPO, CLF

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At EnPro Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of NPO, for a cost of $83.36 each, for a total investment of $208,412. So far Humphrey is in the green, up about 9.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $90.83. EnPro Industries is trading down about 0.5% on the day Tuesday.

And at Cleveland-Cliffs, there was insider buying on Friday, by EVP, Chief Financial Officer Keith Koci who bought 15,000 shares for a cost of $13.45 each, for a trade totaling $201,735. Before this latest buy, Koci made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $102,248 shares for a cost of $4.09 a piece. Cleveland-Cliffs is trading up about 4.2% on the day Tuesday. So far Koci is in the green, up about 13.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.