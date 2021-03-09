Markets
INNV

Tuesday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: INNV, GAIA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Innovage Holding's Director, Edward Moore Kennedy Jr., made a $483,000 buy of INNV, purchasing 23,000 shares at a cost of $21.00 each. So far Kennedy Jr. is in the green, up about 16.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $24.43. Innovage Holding is trading up about 3% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kennedy Jr. in the past year.

And on Friday, Director David Maisel purchased $274,540 worth of Gaia, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $10.98 each. Gaia is trading up about 5.8% on the day Tuesday. Maisel was up about 27.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GAIA trading as high as $14.00 at last check today.

Tuesday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: INNV, GAIA
VIDEO: Tuesday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: INNV, GAIA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INNV GAIA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest