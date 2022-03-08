Markets
Tuesday 3/8 Insider Buying Report: W, TRIP

Contributor
BNK Invest
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Wayfair's Director, Michael W. Choe, made a $1.22M purchase of W, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $122.24 a piece. Choe was up about 7.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with W trading as high as $131.33 at last check today. Wayfair is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Choe made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $2.59M shares for a cost of $258.98 a piece.

And at Tripadvisor, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Gregory B. Maffei who bought 50,000 shares at a cost of $22.38 each, for a total investment of $1.12M. This buy marks the first one filed by Maffei in the past year. Tripadvisor is trading up about 3.2% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag TRIP at a price even lower than Maffei did, with the stock changing hands as low as $20.72 at last check today which is 7.4% under Maffei's purchase price.

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

