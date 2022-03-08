Markets
CROX

Tuesday 3/8 Insider Buying Report: CROX, TFC

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Crocs' Director, Douglas J. Treff, made a $748,389 purchase of CROX, buying 9,600 shares at a cost of $77.96 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to grab CROX even cheaper than Treff did, with shares changing hands as low as $67.03 at last check today which is 14.0% below Treff's purchase price. Crocs Inc is trading up about 5.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Treff made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $740,662 shares at a cost of $91.44 each.

And at Truist Financial, there was insider buying on Friday, by Steven C. Voorhees who purchased 10,000 shares at a cost of $59.21 each, for a total investment of $592,080. Truist Financial is trading up about 4.2% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters can grab TFC even cheaper than Voorhees did, with shares changing hands as low as $56.26 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 5.0% under Voorhees's purchase price.

CROX TFC

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

