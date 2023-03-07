Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, FS KKR Capital's CIO, Daniel Pietrzak, made a $98,300 buy of FSK, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $19.66 a piece. FS KKR Capital is trading off about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Pietrzak purchased FSK at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $312,017 at an average of $20.80 per share.

And at Akamai Technologies, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer F. Thomson Leighton who purchased 1,027 shares for a cost of $73.22 each, for a trade totaling $75,197. Before this latest buy, Leighton purchased AKAM at 23 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.23M at an average of $85.04 per share. Akamai Technologies is trading off about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. So far Leighton is in the green, up about 3.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $75.78.

VIDEO: Tuesday 3/7 Insider Buying Report: FSK, AKAM

