Tuesday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: TRS, IBM

March 04, 2025 — 01:34 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, TriMas' Director, Teresa Finley, made a $303,866 buy of TRS, purchasing 14,388 shares at a cost of $21.12 a piece. TriMas is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday.

And at International Business Machines, there was insider buying on Friday, by David N. Farr who purchased 1,200 shares at a cost of $249.00 each, for a trade totaling $298,800. This purchase marks the first one filed by Farr in the past year. International Business Machines is trading up about 1% on the day Tuesday.

