On Friday, TriMas' Director, Teresa Finley, made a $303,866 buy of TRS, purchasing 14,388 shares at a cost of $21.12 a piece. TriMas is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday.
And at International Business Machines, there was insider buying on Friday, by David N. Farr who purchased 1,200 shares at a cost of $249.00 each, for a trade totaling $298,800. This purchase marks the first one filed by Farr in the past year. International Business Machines is trading up about 1% on the day Tuesday.
VIDEO: Tuesday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: TRS, IBM
