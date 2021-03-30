Tuesday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: CLI, VZIO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Mack Cali Realty, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 345,963 shares of CLI, at a cost of $15.52 each, for a total investment of $5.37M. So far Katz is in the green, up about 8.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.80. Mack Cali Realty is trading up about 3.6% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Katz made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $6.41M shares at a cost of $14.51 each.

And on Monday, Director Julia S. Gouw purchased $735,000 worth of Vizio Holding, purchasing 35,000 shares at a cost of $21.00 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Gouw in the past twelve months. Vizio Holding is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. So far Gouw is in the green, up about 5.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $22.13.

