Tuesday 3/3 Insider Buying Report: ET, VZ

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Energy Transfer, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 300,000 shares of ET, at a cost of $10.80 each, for a total investment of $3.24M. Warren was up about 13.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ET trading as high as $12.25 at last check today. Energy Transfer is trading off about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Warren purchased ET on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $132.85M at an average of $11.48 per share.

And at Verizon Communications, there was insider buying on Friday, by EVP and Group CEO-VZ Consumer Ronan Dunne who bought 18,839 shares at a cost of $53.47 each, for a total investment of $1.01M. Verizon Communications is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. So far Dunne is in the green, up about 8.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $58.05.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

