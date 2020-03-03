Tuesday 3/3 Insider Buying Report: DEI, PATK

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Douglas Emmett, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director William E. Simon Jr. bought 15,000 shares of DEI, for a cost of $38.95 each, for a total investment of $584,274. Simon Jr. was up about 4.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DEI trading as high as $40.53 at last check today. Douglas Emmett is trading up about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Simon Jr. in the past year.

And also on Friday, Director M. Scott Welch purchased $532,701 worth of Patrick Industries, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $53.27 a piece. Before this latest buy, Welch made one other purchase in the past year, buying $390,000 shares for a cost of $39.00 each. Patrick Industries is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday.

