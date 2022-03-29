Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Global Water Resources, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 36,667 shares of GWRS, for a cost of $16.00 each, for a total investment of $586,672. Cohn was up about 1.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GWRS trading as high as $16.26 in trading on Tuesday. Global Water Resources is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Cohn bought GWRS at 11 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.16M at an average of $16.21 per share.

And also on Thursday, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased $158,924 worth of Keysight Technologies, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $158.92 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Stephens in the past year. Keysight Technologies is trading up about 2.8% on the day Tuesday. So far Stephens is in the green, up about 4.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $166.52.

VIDEO: Tuesday 3/29 Insider Buying Report: GWRS, KEYS

