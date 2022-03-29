Markets
GWRS

Tuesday 3/29 Insider Buying Report: GWRS, KEYS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Global Water Resources, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 36,667 shares of GWRS, for a cost of $16.00 each, for a total investment of $586,672. Cohn was up about 1.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GWRS trading as high as $16.26 in trading on Tuesday. Global Water Resources is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Cohn bought GWRS at 11 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.16M at an average of $16.21 per share.

And also on Thursday, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased $158,924 worth of Keysight Technologies, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $158.92 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Stephens in the past year. Keysight Technologies is trading up about 2.8% on the day Tuesday. So far Stephens is in the green, up about 4.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $166.52.

Tuesday 3/29 Insider Buying Report: GWRS, KEYS
VIDEO: Tuesday 3/29 Insider Buying Report: GWRS, KEYS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GWRS KEYS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular