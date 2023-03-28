Markets
Tuesday 3/28 Insider Buying Report: RBOT, VST

March 28, 2023 — 02:59 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Vicarious Surgical's Director, Philip Liang, made a $125,538 buy of RBOT, purchasing 73,500 shares at a cost of $1.71 each. So far Liang is in the green, up about 43.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $2.45. Vicarious Surgical is trading down about 3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Liang purchased RBOT on 8 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $782,470 at an average of $2.79 per share.

And at Vistra, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO James A. Burke who purchased 5,000 shares at a cost of $24.05 each, for a trade totaling $120,250. Before this latest buy, Burke purchased VST at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.96M at an average of $23.31 per share. Vistra is trading up about 1.9% on the day Tuesday. Investors can snag VST at a price even lower than Burke did, with the stock trading as low as $23.10 at last check today -- that's 4.0% under Burke's purchase price.

