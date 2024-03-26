Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Harrow's CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, Mark L. Baum, made a $104,310 purchase of HROW, buying 9,000 shares at a cost of $11.59 each. So far Baum is in the green, up about 7.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.50. Harrow is trading up about 3.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Baum purchased HROW at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $159,715 at an average of $12.01 per share.

And on Thursday, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder bought $103,439 worth of Legacy Housing, buying 4,900 shares at a cost of $21.11 each. Legacy Housing is trading up about 1.1% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag LEGH even cheaper than Stouder did, with the stock trading as low as $19.62 at last check today which is 7.0% under Stouder's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 3/26 Insider Buying Report: HROW, LEGH

