News & Insights

Markets
HROW

Tuesday 3/26 Insider Buying Report: HROW, LEGH

March 26, 2024 — 02:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Harrow's CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, Mark L. Baum, made a $104,310 purchase of HROW, buying 9,000 shares at a cost of $11.59 each. So far Baum is in the green, up about 7.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.50. Harrow is trading up about 3.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Baum purchased HROW at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $159,715 at an average of $12.01 per share.

And on Thursday, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder bought $103,439 worth of Legacy Housing, buying 4,900 shares at a cost of $21.11 each. Legacy Housing is trading up about 1.1% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag LEGH even cheaper than Stouder did, with the stock trading as low as $19.62 at last check today which is 7.0% under Stouder's purchase price.

Tuesday 3/26 Insider Buying Report: HROW, LEGHVIDEO: Tuesday 3/26 Insider Buying Report: HROW, LEGH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HROW
LEGH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.