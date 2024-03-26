News & Insights

Tuesday 3/26 Insider Buying Report: HNRG, AXR

March 26, 2024

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Hallador Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Charles Ray Wesley IV bought 46,100 shares of HNRG, for a cost of $5.21 each, for a total investment of $240,136. Hallador Energy is trading up about 8.6% on the day Tuesday.

And on Monday, James H. Dahl bought $129,483 worth of AMREP, buying 6,300 shares at a cost of $20.55 each. Before this latest buy, Dahl bought AXR at 11 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.62M at an average of $20.17 per share. AMREP is trading down about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. Dahl was up about 2.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AXR trading as high as $21.00 in trading on Tuesday.

