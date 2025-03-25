News & Insights

Markets
PEB

Tuesday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: PEB, ADSK

March 25, 2025 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 53,000 shares of PEB, at a cost of $10.27 each, for a total investment of $544,330. Bortz was up about 4.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PEB trading as high as $10.76 in trading on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading off about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Bortz purchased PEB on 8 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.79M at an average of $12.59 per share.

And at Autodesk, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director John T. Cahill who purchased 2,000 shares for a cost of $267.10 each, for a total investment of $534,194. Autodesk is trading up about 1.2% on the day Tuesday. So far Cahill is in the green, up about 2.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $273.07.

Tuesday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: PEB, ADSKVIDEO: Tuesday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: PEB, ADSK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PEB
ADSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.