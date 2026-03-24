Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At PICS, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director William Rodney Pruett purchased 100,000 shares of PICS, for a cost of $11.80 each, for a total investment of $1.18M. Pics is trading down about 3% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Pruett in the past year.

And also on Monday, Angeliki Frangou purchased $249,539 worth of Navios Maritime Partners, purchasing 3,771 shares at a cost of $66.17 each. Navios Maritime Partners is trading up about 3.9% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 3/24 Insider Buying Report: PICS, NMM

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