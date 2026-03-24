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Tuesday 3/24 Insider Buying Report: PICS, NMM

March 24, 2026 — 02:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At PICS, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director William Rodney Pruett purchased 100,000 shares of PICS, for a cost of $11.80 each, for a total investment of $1.18M. Pics is trading down about 3% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Pruett in the past year.

And also on Monday, Angeliki Frangou purchased $249,539 worth of Navios Maritime Partners, purchasing 3,771 shares at a cost of $66.17 each. Navios Maritime Partners is trading up about 3.9% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 3/24 Insider Buying Report: PICS, NMMVIDEO: Tuesday 3/24 Insider Buying Report: PICS, NMM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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PICS
NMM

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