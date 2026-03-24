Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, lululemon athletica's Director, Charles V. Bergh, made a $999,978 purchase of LULU, buying 6,090 shares at a cost of $164.20 each. lululemon athletica is trading off about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Bergh in the past year.

And at Titan America, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Financial Officer Lawrence Hugh Wilt Jr. who bought 20,000 shares at a cost of $14.93 each, for a total investment of $298,600. This buy marks the first one filed by Wilt Jr. in the past year. Titan America is trading down about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag TTAM at a price even lower than Wilt Jr. did, with the stock changing hands as low as $14.51 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 2.8% below Wilt Jr.'s purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 3/24 Insider Buying Report: LULU, TTAM

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