Markets
HDS

Tuesday 3/24 Insider Buying Report: HDS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, HD Supply Holdings' , Lauren Taylor Wolfe, made a $8.62M purchase of HDS, buying 314,118 shares at a cost of $27.44 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to snag HDS even cheaper than Wolfe did, with the stock changing hands as low as $25.52 at last check today which is 7.0% below Wolfe's purchase price. HD Supply Holdings is trading up about 6.6% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Wolfe made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $23.13M shares for a cost of $38.55 a piece.

Tuesday 3/24 Insider Buying Report: HDS
VIDEO: Tuesday 3/24 Insider Buying Report: HDS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HDS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular