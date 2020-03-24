Tuesday 3/24 Insider Buying Report: HDS

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, HD Supply Holdings' , Lauren Taylor Wolfe, made a $8.62M purchase of HDS, buying 314,118 shares at a cost of $27.44 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to snag HDS even cheaper than Wolfe did, with the stock changing hands as low as $25.52 at last check today which is 7.0% below Wolfe's purchase price. HD Supply Holdings is trading up about 6.6% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Wolfe made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $23.13M shares for a cost of $38.55 a piece.

