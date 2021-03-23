Markets
FCNCA

Tuesday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: FCNCA, CET

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, First Citizens BancShares' Chief Strategy Officer, Jeffery L. Ward, made a $149,162 buy of FCNCA, purchasing 178 shares at a cost of $837.99 a piece. Bargain hunters can bag FCNCA even cheaper than Ward did, with shares changing hands as low as $783.10 at last check today which is 6.6% under Ward's purchase price. First Citizens BancShares Inc is trading down about 2.1% on the day Tuesday.

And at Central Securities, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Simms C. Browning who bought 2,811 shares at a cost of $37.21 each, for a trade totaling $104,597. This purchase marks the first one filed by Browning in the past year. Central Securities is trading down about 0.2% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: FCNCA, CET
VIDEO: Tuesday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: FCNCA, CET

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCNCA CET

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular