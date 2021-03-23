Tuesday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: FCNCA, CET

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, First Citizens BancShares' Chief Strategy Officer, Jeffery L. Ward, made a $149,162 buy of FCNCA, purchasing 178 shares at a cost of $837.99 a piece. Bargain hunters can bag FCNCA even cheaper than Ward did, with shares changing hands as low as $783.10 at last check today which is 6.6% under Ward's purchase price. First Citizens BancShares Inc is trading down about 2.1% on the day Tuesday.

And at Central Securities, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Simms C. Browning who bought 2,811 shares at a cost of $37.21 each, for a trade totaling $104,597. This purchase marks the first one filed by Browning in the past year. Central Securities is trading down about 0.2% on the day Tuesday.

