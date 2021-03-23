Markets
Tuesday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: ADV, FXNC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Advantage Solutions' Chief Executive Officer, Tanya L. Domier, made a $301,658 buy of ADV, purchasing 27,250 shares at a cost of $11.07 each. Domier was up about 16.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ADV trading as high as $12.85 in trading on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions is trading up about 9.6% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Domier in the past twelve months.

And at First National, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Gerald F. Smith Jr. who purchased 8,299 shares for a cost of $18.29 each, for a total investment of $151,820. Before this latest buy, Smith Jr. bought FXNC at 9 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $347,221 at an average of $14.26 per share. First National is trading off about 1.5% on the day Tuesday.

