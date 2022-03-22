Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, PureCycle Technologies' Director, Jeffrey Richard Fieler, made a $5M buy of PCT, purchasing 714,284 shares at a cost of $7.00 each. So far Fieler is in the green, up about 33.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $9.33. PureCycle Technologies is trading up about 2.9% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Fieler in the past twelve months.

And on Monday, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased $3.43M worth of Revolution Medicines, purchasing 168,051 shares at a cost of $20.40 a piece. Before this latest buy, Schroeder purchased RVMD at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $34.17M at an average of $24.80 per share. Revolution Medicines is trading up about 11.9% on the day Tuesday. So far Schroeder is in the green, up about 14.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $23.31.

VIDEO: Tuesday 3/22 Insider Buying Report: PCT, RVMD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.