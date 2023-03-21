As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Liberty Media - SiriusXM Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, President, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of LSXMA, at a cost of $26.71 each, for a total investment of $1.34M. So far Maffei is in the green, up about 4.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $27.79. Liberty Media - SiriusXM Group is trading up about 1.9% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, Director Brian Yee bought $1.33M worth of Wag! Group, buying 656,067 shares at a cost of $2.03 a piece. Before this latest buy, Yee made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $2.62M shares at a cost of $2.64 each. Wag! Group is trading up about 3.2% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 3/21 Insider Buying Report: LSXMA, PET

