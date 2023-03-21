Markets
HIPO

Tuesday 3/21 Insider Buying Report: HIPO, ARLP

March 21, 2023 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Hippo Holdings' Director, Noah Knauf, made a $3.01M buy of HIPO, purchasing 208,531 shares at a cost of $14.43 a piece. Knauf was up about 7.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with HIPO trading as high as $15.51 in trading on Tuesday. Hippo Holdings is trading up about 8.5% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Knauf in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE Joseph W. Craft III bought $2.75M worth of Alliance Resource Partners, buying 148,741 shares at a cost of $18.49 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Craft III in the past twelve months. Alliance Resource Partners is trading up about 1.1% on the day Tuesday. So far Craft III is in the green, up about 6.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $19.74.

Tuesday 3/21 Insider Buying Report: HIPO, ARLP
VIDEO: Tuesday 3/21 Insider Buying Report: HIPO, ARLP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HIPO
ARLP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.