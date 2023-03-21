Tuesday 3/21 Insider Buying Report: HIPO, ARLP

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Hippo Holdings' Director, Noah Knauf, made a $3.01M buy of HIPO, purchasing 208,531 shares at a cost of $14.43 a piece. Knauf was up about 7.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with HIPO trading as high as $15.51 in trading on Tuesday. Hippo Holdings is trading up about 8.5% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Knauf in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE Joseph W. Craft III bought $2.75M worth of Alliance Resource Partners, buying 148,741 shares at a cost of $18.49 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Craft III in the past twelve months. Alliance Resource Partners is trading up about 1.1% on the day Tuesday. So far Craft III is in the green, up about 6.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $19.74.

