Markets
PRMW

Tuesday 3/2 Insider Buying Report: PRMW, ACBI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Primo Water, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of PRMW, for a cost of $14.53 each, for a total investment of $508,375. Primo Water is trading up about 2.3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Harrington made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $1.01M shares at a cost of $12.08 each.

And on Thursday, Thomas M. Holder bought $205,900 worth of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $20.59 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Holder in the past twelve months. Atlantic Capital Bancshares is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. Holder was up about 5.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ACBI trading as high as $21.67 at last check today.

Tuesday 3/2 Insider Buying Report: PRMW, ACBI
VIDEO: Tuesday 3/2 Insider Buying Report: PRMW, ACBI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRMW ACBI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest