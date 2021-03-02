Tuesday 3/2 Insider Buying Report: LOW, SATS

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lowe's Companies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of LOW, for a cost of $159.48 each, for a total investment of $996,755. So far Batchelder is in the green, up about 3.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $164.75. Lowe's Companies is trading up about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.

And on Thursday, CSO & President - ESS Anders N. Johnson bought $469,000 worth of EchoStar, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $23.45 each. EchoStar is trading up about 6.4% on the day Tuesday. So far Johnson is in the green, up about 6.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $25.05.

