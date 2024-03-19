As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, L3Harris Technologies' Director, William H. Swanson, made a $535,925 purchase of LHX, buying 2,500 shares at a cost of $214.37 each. Investors can buy LHX at a price even lower than Swanson did, with shares trading as low as $211.30 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 1.4% below Swanson's purchase price. L3Harris Technologies is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday.

And at Alignment Healthcare, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Executive Officer John E. Kao who bought 103,000 shares for a cost of $4.82 each, for a total investment of $496,779. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kao in the past twelve months. Alignment Healthcare is trading up about 15.2% on the day Tuesday. So far Kao is in the green, up about 16.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.60.

VIDEO: Tuesday 3/19 Insider Buying Report: LHX, ALHC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.