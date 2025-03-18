Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Meritage Homes, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Joseph Keough bought 5,000 shares of MTH, for a cost of $69.28 each, for a total investment of $346,400. Keough was up about 2.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MTH trading as high as $70.72 in trading on Tuesday. Meritage Homes is trading off about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Keough in the past year.

And at Crescent Energy, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Michael Duginski who purchased 30,000 shares at a cost of $10.57 each, for a total investment of $317,180. Before this latest buy, Duginski bought CRGY at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $303,783 at an average of $10.75 per share. Crescent Energy is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. So far Duginski is in the green, up about 6.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $11.26.

VIDEO: Tuesday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: MTH, CRGY

