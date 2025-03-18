News & Insights

Markets
MTH

Tuesday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: MTH, CRGY

March 18, 2025 — 03:11 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Meritage Homes, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Joseph Keough bought 5,000 shares of MTH, for a cost of $69.28 each, for a total investment of $346,400. Keough was up about 2.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MTH trading as high as $70.72 in trading on Tuesday. Meritage Homes is trading off about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Keough in the past year.

And at Crescent Energy, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Michael Duginski who purchased 30,000 shares at a cost of $10.57 each, for a total investment of $317,180. Before this latest buy, Duginski bought CRGY at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $303,783 at an average of $10.75 per share. Crescent Energy is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. So far Duginski is in the green, up about 6.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $11.26.

Tuesday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: MTH, CRGYVIDEO: Tuesday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: MTH, CRGY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MTH
CRGY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.