As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At International Flavors & Fragrances, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 156,459 shares of IFF, for a cost of $70.12 each, for a total investment of $10.97M. So far Fribourg is in the green, up about 4.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $72.91. International Flavors & Fragrances is trading up about 2% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Fribourg made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $1.00M shares at a cost of $64.80 a piece.

And on Friday, Paul S. Levy bought $4.39M worth of Builders FirstSource, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $87.73 each. Before this latest buy, Levy made one other purchase in the past year, buying $55.48M shares for a cost of $110.97 a piece. Builders FirstSource is trading up about 4.2% on the day Tuesday. So far Levy is in the green, up about 3.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $90.81.

VIDEO: Tuesday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: IFF, BLDR

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