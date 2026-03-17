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Tuesday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: IFF, BLDR

March 17, 2026 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At International Flavors & Fragrances, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 156,459 shares of IFF, for a cost of $70.12 each, for a total investment of $10.97M. So far Fribourg is in the green, up about 4.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $72.91. International Flavors & Fragrances is trading up about 2% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Fribourg made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $1.00M shares at a cost of $64.80 a piece.

And on Friday, Paul S. Levy bought $4.39M worth of Builders FirstSource, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $87.73 each. Before this latest buy, Levy made one other purchase in the past year, buying $55.48M shares for a cost of $110.97 a piece. Builders FirstSource is trading up about 4.2% on the day Tuesday. So far Levy is in the green, up about 3.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $90.81.

Tuesday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: IFF, BLDRVIDEO: Tuesday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: IFF, BLDR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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