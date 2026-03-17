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Tuesday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: GOGO, PATK

March 17, 2026 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Gogo's Director, Charles C. Townsend, made a $1.14M purchase of GOGO, buying 250,000 shares at a cost of $4.55 each. Gogo is trading up about 2.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Townsend purchased GOGO on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.74M at an average of $6.84 per share.

And at Patrick Industries, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director M. Scott Welch who purchased 10,000 shares for a cost of $113.68 each, for a total investment of $1.14M. Before this latest buy, Welch purchased PATK at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $19,049 at an average of $105.24 per share. Patrick Industries is trading down about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: GOGO, PATKVIDEO: Tuesday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: GOGO, PATK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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GOGO
PATK

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