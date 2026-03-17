Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Gogo's Director, Charles C. Townsend, made a $1.14M purchase of GOGO, buying 250,000 shares at a cost of $4.55 each. Gogo is trading up about 2.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Townsend purchased GOGO on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.74M at an average of $6.84 per share.

And at Patrick Industries, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director M. Scott Welch who purchased 10,000 shares for a cost of $113.68 each, for a total investment of $1.14M. Before this latest buy, Welch purchased PATK at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $19,049 at an average of $105.24 per share. Patrick Industries is trading down about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: GOGO, PATK

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