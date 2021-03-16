Markets
Tuesday 3/16 Insider Buying Report: SVRA, CPNG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Savara, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 689,655 shares of SVRA, for a cost of $1.45 each, for a total investment of $1M. So far Ramsay is in the green, up about 146.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.58. Savara is trading up about 35% on the day Tuesday.

And also on Monday, Director Harry L. You bought $999,985 worth of Coupang, buying 28,571 shares at a cost of $35.00 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by You in the past year. Coupang is trading down about 5.6% on the day Tuesday. So far You is in the green, up about 45.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $50.77.

