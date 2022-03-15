Tuesday 3/15 Insider Buying Report: SATS

S

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday at EchoStar, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director R. Stanton Dodge who bought 20,500 shares at a cost of $24.17 each, for a total investment of $495,485. This purchase marks the first one filed by Dodge in the past year. EchoStar is trading up about 5% on the day Tuesday.

