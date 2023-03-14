As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Cullen/Frost Bankers' CEO, Phillip D. Green, made a $1.01M purchase of CFR, buying 9,500 shares at a cost of $106.59 a piece. Green was up about 8.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CFR trading as high as $115.50 in trading on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers is trading up about 10.7% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Green in the past year.

And on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Anthony Noto bought $995,094 worth of SoFi Technologies, buying 180,000 shares at a cost of $5.53 each. Before this latest buy, Noto purchased SOFI at 16 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $10.29M at an average of $4.93 per share. SoFi Technologies is trading up about 3.1% on the day Tuesday. Noto was up about 3.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SOFI trading as high as $5.74 at last check today.

VIDEO: Tuesday 3/14 Insider Buying Report: CFR, SOFI

