Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Blackstone Mortgage Trust, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of BXMT, for a cost of $18.86 each, for a total investment of $942,970. So far Nash is in the green, up about 3.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $19.57. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading up about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Nash made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.05M shares for a cost of $26.14 a piece.

And on Thursday, Chairman of the Board Joseph S. Konowiecki bought $661,610 worth of Alignment Healthcare, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $6.62 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Konowiecki in the past year. Alignment Healthcare is trading down about 6.3% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters are able to pick up ALHC even cheaper than Konowiecki did, with shares changing hands as low as $5.97 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 9.7% below Konowiecki's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 3/14 Insider Buying Report: BXMT, ALHC

