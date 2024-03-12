Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Alteryx, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CLO & Corp. Secretary Christopher M. Lal bought 9,156 shares of AYX, for a cost of $48.16 each, for a total investment of $440,953. So far Lal is in the green, up about 0.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $48.24. Alteryx is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Lal in the past twelve months.

And at Alphatec Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Quentin S. Blackford who bought 20,000 shares at a cost of $12.83 each, for a total investment of $256,600. This purchase marks the first one filed by Blackford in the past twelve months. Alphatec Holdings is trading up about 1.5% on the day Tuesday. So far Blackford is in the green, up about 4.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.36.

VIDEO: Tuesday 3/12 Insider Buying Report: AYX, ATEC

