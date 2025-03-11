News & Insights

Markets
TKO

Tuesday 3/11 Insider Buying Report: TKO, BIGC

March 11, 2025 — 11:25 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At TKO Group Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Jonathan Kraft purchased 23,500 shares of TKO, for a cost of $150.13 each, for a total investment of $3.53M. Investors have the opportunity to bag TKO even cheaper than Kraft did, with the stock trading as low as $144.53 at last check today which is 3.7% below Kraft's purchase price. TKO Group Holdings is trading up about 3.9% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Kraft in the past twelve months.

And at BigCommerce Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Ellen F. Siminoff who bought 177,158 shares for a cost of $6.64 each, for a total investment of $1.18M. Before this latest buy, Siminoff made one other purchase in the past year, buying $147,625 shares at a cost of $6.46 each. BigCommerce Holdings Inc is trading up about 10.9% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters are able to buy BIGC even cheaper than Siminoff did, with shares trading as low as $6.02 in trading on Tuesday which is 9.3% under Siminoff's purchase price.

Tuesday 3/11 Insider Buying Report: TKO, BIGCVIDEO: Tuesday 3/11 Insider Buying Report: TKO, BIGC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TKO
BIGC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.