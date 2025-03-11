Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At TKO Group Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Jonathan Kraft purchased 23,500 shares of TKO, for a cost of $150.13 each, for a total investment of $3.53M. Investors have the opportunity to bag TKO even cheaper than Kraft did, with the stock trading as low as $144.53 at last check today which is 3.7% below Kraft's purchase price. TKO Group Holdings is trading up about 3.9% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Kraft in the past twelve months.

And at BigCommerce Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Ellen F. Siminoff who bought 177,158 shares for a cost of $6.64 each, for a total investment of $1.18M. Before this latest buy, Siminoff made one other purchase in the past year, buying $147,625 shares at a cost of $6.46 each. BigCommerce Holdings Inc is trading up about 10.9% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters are able to buy BIGC even cheaper than Siminoff did, with shares trading as low as $6.02 in trading on Tuesday which is 9.3% under Siminoff's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 3/11 Insider Buying Report: TKO, BIGC

