Tuesday 3/10 Insider Buying Report: QRTEA, HXL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Qurate Retail's President, CEO, Michael A. George, made a $2.99M purchase of QRTEA, buying 550,000 shares at a cost of $5.44 a piece. Investors are able to buy QRTEA even cheaper than George did, with the stock changing hands as low as $5.11 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 6.1% below George's purchase price. Qurate Retail is trading up about 8.5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, George made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $3.06M shares at a cost of $12.51 a piece.

And on Monday, Chairman, CEO and President Nick L. Stanage purchased $1.12M worth of Hexcel, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $55.96 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Stanage in the past year. Hexcel is trading up about 2.7% on the day Tuesday. Stanage was up about 5.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with HXL trading as high as $59.16 at last check today.

