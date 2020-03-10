Markets
LOW

Tuesday 3/10 Insider Buying Report: LOW, PNFP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lowe's Companies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of LOW, for a cost of $103.86 each, for a total investment of $1.04M. Bargain hunters can snag LOW at a price even lower than Ellison did, with the stock changing hands as low as $95.05 in trading on Tuesday which is 8.5% under Ellison's purchase price. Lowe's Companies is trading up about 5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Ellison made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $950,538 shares for a cost of $95.05 each.

And on Monday, Director David B. Ingram bought $855,496 worth of Pinnacle Financial Partners, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $42.77 each. Before this latest buy, Ingram purchased PNFP on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.31M at an average of $53.69 per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading up about 2.5% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 3/10 Insider Buying Report: LOW, PNFP
VIDEO: Tuesday 3/10 Insider Buying Report: LOW, PNFP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOW PNFP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular