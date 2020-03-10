Tuesday 3/10 Insider Buying Report: LOW, PNFP

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lowe's Companies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of LOW, for a cost of $103.86 each, for a total investment of $1.04M. Bargain hunters can snag LOW at a price even lower than Ellison did, with the stock changing hands as low as $95.05 in trading on Tuesday which is 8.5% under Ellison's purchase price. Lowe's Companies is trading up about 5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Ellison made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $950,538 shares for a cost of $95.05 each.

And on Monday, Director David B. Ingram bought $855,496 worth of Pinnacle Financial Partners, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $42.77 each. Before this latest buy, Ingram purchased PNFP on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.31M at an average of $53.69 per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading up about 2.5% on the day Tuesday.

