Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Sherwin-Williams's CEO, John G. Morikis, made a $519,100 buy of SHW, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $259.55 each. Sherwin-Williams is trading off about 1.7% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Morikis in the past twelve months.

And at KKR, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Matt Cohler who bought 8,683 shares for a cost of $58.26 each, for a trade totaling $505,908. Before this latest buy, Cohler made one other purchase in the past year, buying $493,388 shares at a cost of $59.41 a piece. KKR is trading off about 3.2% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 3/1 Insider Buying Report: SHW, KKR

