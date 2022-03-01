Markets
Tuesday 3/1 Insider Buying Report: APA, STXB

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At APA, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of APA, for a cost of $32.92 each, for a total investment of $1.32M. Joung was up about 13.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with APA trading as high as $37.43 at last check today. APA is trading up about 3.1% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Joung in the past twelve months.

And at Spirit of Texas Bancshares, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Robert S. Beall who bought 25,000 shares at a cost of $27.00 each, for a trade totaling $675,000. This buy marks the first one filed by Beall in the past twelve months. Spirit of Texas Bancshares is trading off about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. So far Beall is in the green, up about 6.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $28.86.

