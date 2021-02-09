Tuesday 2/9 Insider Buying Report: SBH, HBCP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sally Beauty Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of SBH, for a cost of $14.53 each, for a total investment of $145,250. So far Brickman is in the green, up about 4.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.12. Sally Beauty Holdings is trading up about 1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Brickman purchased SBH at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $457,340 at an average of $11.73 per share.

And at Home Bancorp, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Ann Forte Trappey who bought 1,851 shares at a cost of $31.38 each, for a total investment of $58,079. Before this latest buy, Trappey made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $49,001 shares for a cost of $25.79 each. Home Bancorp is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. So far Trappey is in the green, up about 2.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $32.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.