Tuesday 2/9 Insider Buying Report: GNTY, HBT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Guaranty Bancshares' Director, James S. Bunch, made a $96,090 buy of GNTY, purchasing 3,000 shares at a cost of $32.03 a piece. Guaranty Bancshares is trading off about 1.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Bunch purchased GNTY at 15 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.15M at an average of $28.83 per share.

And also on Thursday, CHAIRMAN AND CEO Fred L. Drake purchased $42,104 worth of HBT Financial, purchasing 2,770 shares at a cost of $15.20 a piece. Before this latest buy, Drake bought HBT on 8 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.11M at an average of $12.24 per share. HBT Financial Inc is trading up about 2.4% on the day Tuesday. So far Drake is in the green, up about 6.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $16.18.

