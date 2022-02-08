As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Genworth Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Robert P. Restrepo Jr. bought 50,000 shares of GNW, at a cost of $3.93 each, for a total investment of $196,650. Restrepo Jr. was up about 10.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GNW trading as high as $4.36 at last check today. Genworth Financial, is trading up about 7.4% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Restrepo Jr. in the past year.

And at OFG Bancorp, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Julian Inclan who bought 6,000 shares for a cost of $26.95 each, for a total investment of $161,700. OFG Bancorp is trading up about 2.1% on the day Tuesday. Inclan was up about 5.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with OFG trading as high as $28.30 at last check today.

VIDEO: Tuesday 2/8 Insider Buying Report: GNW, OFG

